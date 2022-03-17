EFCC arraigns five auto dealers for violating SCUML regulations in Sokoto

Five car dealers and their companies have been arraigned before Justice James Kolawole Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Sokoto on a one count charge each, for the contravention of the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) in 2012.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC arraigned the five accused persons for allegedly failing to submit declarations of activities in line with extant regulations on customer identification and rendition of returns on transactions to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML.

The accused persona all pleaded guilty to the charge presented against them.

Following their guilty pleas, Justice Omotosho remanded them in the custody of the Correctional Service and adjourned the case till March 30, 2022.