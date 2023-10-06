UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the Unity of Lebanon.

He made the remarks while greeting Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, who had arrived in the UAE.

During the meeting in Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the Lebanese Prime Minister and emphasized his hopes for Lebanon to achieve stability, security, and prosperity, as well as development that meets its people’s aspirations.

The two sides reviewed the two nations’ fraternal relations and methods to strengthen relationships in numerous domains, including development and economy, to serve the interests of both countries.

Both parties reviewed the recent events in Lebanon as well as efforts to find solutions to current problems.

The two sides also agreed to take the necessary procedures to reopen the UAE Embassy in Beirut and to form a joint committee to design a mechanism to ease the granting of entrance visas to Lebanese residents visiting the UAE.

His Highness and the Lebanese Prime Minister also exchanged views on various Arab and international issues.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed emphasised the strength of relations binding the UAE and Lebanon, noting that the UAE has continued to stand by the Lebanese people since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.