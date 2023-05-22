The police in Delta State have arrested eight suspects who allegedly specialise in kidnapping road users in some spots along the Warri-Sapele route.

They abducted a couple last month and collected one million narrow ransom in Ughelli.

Parading the suspects at the police command, the public relations officer Edafe Bright reaffirmed the resolve of the new commissioner of police to stamp out criminality.

Last month, a couple Mr & Mrs Okutoye Efetobore were adopted in Ughelli and released after a million naira was paid to the abductors.

On parade are two of the suspects behind the crime.

Another area these criminals carried out their nefarious act is along the Warri-Sapele road where they kidnap road users but luck ran out on them.

The Police PRO, Delta Command while addressing newsmen said the squad embarked on an intelligence-led investigation to the Sapele axis where they arrested a nine-man kidnaping syndicate and recovered their weapons and ammunition.

The Force’s PRO said the rest are being trailed by men of the command.

He added that it is important to showcase them so that people would now that the command is not resting on its oars as its want Deltans to sleep with their eyes closed.

He appealed to members of the public to trust the police and also trust the process.

He called on Deltans to assist the police with every useful information that will help the command in fighting this bad element.

In another development, the police arrested a female suspect who deals on illegal sales of AK-47 ammunition in Effurun and recovered 100 rounds of live ammunition.