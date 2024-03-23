The President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Cairo on Saturday for a visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

He was received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi who welcomed him and his delegation to Egypt.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed on the visit is a delegation comprising Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali Bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.

Dr Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Jassem Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs; Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt.