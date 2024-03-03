Residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have looted a warehouse belonging to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Department of Agriculture.

The warehouse was raided by the residents on Sunday morning with foodstuffs and other items stored in the warehouse carted away.

Reports on Social Media had earlier claimed that the warehouse belonged to the National Emergency Agency (NEMA).

However, a source disclosed that the warehouse actually belongs to the FCT Department of Agriculture and not NEMA.

States have seen a steady rise in the prices of food and other essential commodities leading to a growing call for the Federal Government to address the situation.

Observers have also pointed out that resorting to criminality and looting is not the way to address the current Economic challenges faced by most Nigerians.