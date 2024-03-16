The Lagos State Government Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has opened food markets known as ‘Ounje Eko’ food markets to sell food items at discounted rates across the five divisions of Lagos effective from Sunday, March 17, 2024.A statement by Gbenga Omotoso, commissioner for information and strategy on Saturday, said food items such as rice, beans, gari, bread, eggs, tomatoes, pepper, among others – will be sold at 25% discount to residents.

In order to prevent sharp practices and ensure the foodstuff reaches a large number of Lagosians, a voucher system will be introduced as the pilot scheme kicks off.

Independent payment solution providers and food vendors have been identified and carefully selected to operate the process. They will also provide real-time data on the exercise for monitoring.

For the purpose of transparency, prices of the items have also been listed. A 5kg bag of rice would sell for N5,325 while 1kg goes for N1,065; 5kg bag of Beans – N6,225 while 1kg would sell for N1,245. Prices of other staple food items will also be made available through various media outlets, the statement read.

The markets will be open at 27 locations in Ikeja; six in Lagos Island; nine in Ikorodu; five in Epe; and 10 in Badagry divisions.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the commissioner said, has called on all Lagosians to cooperate with the operators at the various locations, monitor the process, and provide feedback through official channels of the Lagos State Government.