Days after sixteen military personnel were killed in Okuama in Ughelli south local government of Delta state, the community has been razed.

The community is alleged to have been set ablaze by soldiers who were angry over the death of their colleagues on a peace keeping mission to the Delta community.

Meanwhile, as manhunt for the killers continue, some arrests have also been made by the soldiers led by the General Officer Commanding 6 division Nigerian Army Major General Jamal Abdussalam who are still in the community.

Residents of the coastal community have since fled to neighbouring Ughelli for fear of a reprisal by the soldiers who have been patrolling the creeks.