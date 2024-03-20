The Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide has unequivocally denounced the recent heinous act of violence resulting in the loss of military personnel on peacekeeping duties in the Okuama community, Delta state.

This abhorrent incident marked by its sheer brutality and disregard for human life in Igbomotoru 2 in Bomo-Ibe clan Bayelsa state is utterly condemnable by all stands.

In a press conference at Port Harcourt the Rivers State Capital Dr. Alaye Theophilus, the IYC firmly condemns these senseless killings in the strongest term.

The group has therefore urged the Nigerian Military to conduct a thorough and professional investigation into this grave ensuring that the preparators are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

The IYC maintained that every aspect of the tragedy is meticulously scrutinized, leaving no room for impunity.