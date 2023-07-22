A new president has emerged for the Social Cultural group, The Ijaw Youth Council, in an election conducted in the IYC Central Zone.

But disagreement over the conduct of the electoral process has seen some key players denounce the election.

The Ninth Executive Council election of the Ijaw Youth Council begins peacefully with the influx of delegates and other key players into the Ijaw House in Yenagoa.

The process declared open by the immediate past President, Peter Igbifa, soon turns ugly as disagreement over the reconciliation of the delegates lists forces some key players to abandon the process.

Advertisement

But after emerging victorious at the election conducted and supervised by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, at another location, the new council executives are conducting their maiden press briefing led by the President, Tari Theophilus.

However, some candidates are already preparing for another election as declared by Congress and disassociating themselves from the earlier process.

Even though another election has been scheduled for the 22nd of July, These new executives are already conducting their affairs as the bonafide elected leaders of the IYC.