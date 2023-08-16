The Ijaw Youth Council has called for more dialogue among key players in Opu Nembe to help resolve the crisis currently rocking the ancient kingdom in Bayelsa State.

This was revealed at a press briefing held at Ijaw House in Yenagoa, the state capital.

A troubled kingdom enmeshed in an unending battle for political supremacy, Opu Nembe has become the hotbed for bloody infightings among youths leading to the loss of lives and property of some notable individuals in the community.

Despite the deployment of security agencies, the latest onslaught on innocent individuals and journalists calls for more concerted efforts by key players in the region.

Unhappy over the situation, the National President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Jonathan Lokpobiri, in a joint press briefing with the IYC Central Zone at Ijaw House, lends his voice for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The security agencies are charged to be professional as more intervention is requested from the federal government.

With about 3 months until the Governorship election in Bayelsa, many fear the situation, if not checked, might adversely affect the success of the polls in November.