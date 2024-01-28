The Yoruba community in Benue state have urged the federal government to promote Cultural Integration and prioritize history as a subject in schools, they believe it is one step to encouraging peaceful coexistence in the country.

This call was made during the inauguration of the Yoruba community Executive council in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital.

There are more than 250 tribes in Nigeria. From large ethnic groups to smaller insular groups of only a few remaining members.

Nigeria’s three major ethnic groups are the Hausa-Fulani, the Igbo, and the Yoruba. With all three together making up 68% of Nigeria’s total population.

To achieve unity of ethnicity, promoting understanding and respect for our differences is key to recognizing our commonalities, like this Yoruba community in Benue state is doing.

This community in Benue State emphasizes on how cultural exploration can be used in promoting national unity.

Traditional Leaders re-emphasizes their role in fostering peace, as Nigerians are charged to remember their roots and what makes us a Nation.

Recognizing the need to promote community initiative will in turn help to decrease the rate of cruel activities in the country by improving productivity.