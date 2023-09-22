The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Timipre Sylva says his victory at the forthcoming election will fast track even development across Bayelsa State through improved synergy with the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government.

He disclosed this during his consultative visit to the leadership of The Christian Association of Nigeria, Bayelsa Chapter, and members of the Yoruba Community at a separate meeting held at his campaign office in Yenagoa.

Moves ahead of the November 11th Governorship Election continues for the All Progressives Congress candidate, Mr Timipre Sylva as he makes a consultative visit to the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Yenagoa.

He spoke of developmental plans for the state and the need for a power shift from the Peoples Democratic Party-led Government.

A similar consultative visit is done to some members of the APC under the aegis of the South-South APC Forum as the group expressed their unwavering commitment to the gubernatorial candidate

A joyous crowd of supporters also welcomed the former Governor as he met members of the Yoruba Community at his campaign office soliciting 100 percent support for the election.

With the pre-campaign strategy of the APC Governorship candidate, supporters have become more confident of the party’s victory at the polls.