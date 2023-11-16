Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has called for the integration of traditional rulers by states governments into their efforts to develop the society as they remain important to the socioeconomic development of the country.

Governor Makinde made the call while delivering lecture entitled the 70th birthday anniversary and 17th Coronation Anniversary of Oba Dr Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo in Ondo State.

The governor, who was later installed as the Jagunmolu of Ondo Kingdom at the Osemawe palace, congratulated the monarch and expressed commitment to the progress and development of Ondo Kingdom as one of its chiefs.

He expressed his commitment to the progress and development of Ondo Kingdom as one of its chiefs, noting that he has always been excited to associate with the people of Ondo State because his mother, Mrs Abigail Omojolagbe Makinde, hailed from Akure.

In his speech, Governor Makinde maintained that the traditional rulers contribute towards securing the society and ensuring peaceful trade relations and are an integral part of development in the state.

He added that the idea of “homegrown democracy” originated from the recognition of traditional institutions and the significant contributions they make to the socioeconomic advancement of their respective societies. Nevertheless, he pointed out that in order for traditional institutions to fulfill these functions, they must be incorporated into the nation-state’s current framework.

The governor asserts that in order to achieve peace, security, and economic prosperity for the present day, Nigerian society needs to go back to the drawing board and examine the ways in which the traditional institution was able to benefit the community.