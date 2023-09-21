The Senior Special Assistance to the President on Community Engagement, in Southwest, Moremi Ojudu has assured the Family of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad that Justice will be served on all culprits found guilty on the Death of their Son.

The SSA Gave this assurances while on condolence Visit to the Home of the Family at Grape Vine Estate, in Lekki, Lagos State.

She insisted that the case will not be swept under the carpet, and the Presidency is interested in the matter.

The Mother of the Deceased who betrayed emotions on several occasions during the visit appreciates the gesture of the Presidency and demands Swift Justice from all authorities concerned.

Mohbad’s Mother in an exclusive interview with TVC Says she named the child, Ilerioluwa as a warning from a Cleric when he was born, as she was told not to abort the pregnancy, even though she just had a child just slightly above A Year old.

She recounted on numerous occasions when the young man nervously shed tears while driving, which prompts her curiosity and questions from “Promise” as she fondly calls him. She also revealed that on many occasions Mohbad was beaten by persons close to Naira Marley, and all her attempt to ensure his son Reports to Elders and Veterans in the Music business proved abortive.

Corroborating the rumour making the round on Mohbad’s struggle with his former record Label, the Mother says she was at Naira Marley’s house on numerous occasions to see his son and whenever she was served food or drinks, he tells her not to eat anything given to her, while he personally disposes them for fear of being poisoned.