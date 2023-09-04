Family members of 19-year old undergraduate of the Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, Oghenefejiro Regha who was allegedly murdered in Benin City Edo State by her boyfriend, Victor Ochonogor are seeking justice for their slain daughter.

They are asking the police to do a thorough investigation to ensure suspect currently in their custody does not go unpunished.

Oghenefejiro Regha was supposed to be celebrating 20th Birthday next month but rather she is being laid to rest here in her hometown, Ododegho in Ughelli North, delta state after she was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in Benin City.

Advertisement

Family members and friends gathered to pay their last respect as her body is lowered to Mother Earth amidst tears and sorrowful faces.

The death of the 19-year-old accounting student went viral last week footage of her lifeless body.

Advertisement

Father of the deceased who is a senior director in the Delta state Ministry of Finance narrated how she was allegedly murdered.

On Tuesday the 29th of August the police arrested and paraded the suspect in Benin City.

The bereaved Regha family alleged the suspect intended to use her for ritual .

Advertisement

They seek closure to this case with the hope that the case will not be swept under the carpet.

The rise in suspected ritual killings by young men is a big concern and security agents are called upon to tackle this trend holistically.

In 2018 a young girl an undergraduate of Delta State University Abraka, Elozino Ogege was murdered by suspected ritualists but her killers are yet to convicted.