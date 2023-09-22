Father of the 17 years GSS student who was alleged tortured to death over missing phone by security operatives in Adamawa state is seeking Justice.

The Police promised to prosecute any of its personnel found culpable of violating human rights.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that Data released by the Centre for Democratic and Development claimed that between 2011 and 2021 over 13,000 people were killed by torture, stray bullets or trigger-happy security operatives.

The northeast region of the country which has been fighting to contain the activities of home grown terrorists had its fair share of human rights abuses.

According to the National Human Rights Commission, between 2021 to April 2022 Adamawa state recorded 247 Human Rights violation cases.

The Commission said it was able to resolved 75 percent of such cases, while 25 percent are pending.

The Adamawa state police command is now in the eye of the storm trying to protect its image over two cases of human right abuse.

The first case is that of 17-year-old Secondary school Student, Abdullahi Abba who died after allegedly being tortured by operatives of a security taskforce over a stolen phone.

The family of deceased believes that the perpetrators of the act that shattered the dream of their son should be brought to book.