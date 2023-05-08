Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has announced the reopening of the runway at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja for airline operations.

This follows the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja the nation’s capital, due to an emergency landing by Max Air as the result of a tire burst while landing.

The Minister who disclosed this via the official Twitter page on Sunday, 7 May said that the aircraft has been towed off the runway, adding that the runway has been inspected and certified for use.

He said: “The Max Air aircraft has been towed away, and the runway has been swept, inspected and certified. The airport is now reopened for operations. Well done management and staff of Abuja. Thanks to all our customers for their patience and understanding. We regret the inconvenience,” Sirika said.

Advertisement