A notorious bandit kingpin, operating in Western Zamfara, Dogo Gudali and some of his gang members were killed by Troops of operation Hadarin Daji.

The bandit leader was killed along Gando forest in Gwashi district in Bukkuyum Local area of Zamfara State.

Authorities says they was killed when troops were on clearance Operation in the forest.

They were killed due to explosion from an Improvised explosive device, intended for troops but was detonated prematurely.

Dogo Gudali and his gang have been Terrorizing Communities in Anka, Bukkuyum and Gummi local government areas in Zamfara and parts of Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Advertisement

Residents of the area who were mostly Victims of his activities were jubilating the demise of the bandit leader and his fighters.

That’s according to authorities of operation Hadarin Daji, keeping peace in the troubled states of Kaduna, Katsina Sokoto Kebbi, Zamfara and parts of Niger.

The news of the death of Dogo Gudali is coming a few days after another Notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji Voluntarily Release Twenty of his hostages and promise to release others under his control.

The development according to some of the freed Hostages was as a result of the ongoing reconciliation between the bandit leader and some Government officials.

Zamfara State is experiencing the resurgence of Banditry and Kidnapping.

Advertisement