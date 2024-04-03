The Zamfara state Government has ordered immediate restriction of movement along major highways bordering Zamfara with Katsina and Sokoto states from 7:00p.m to 6:00a.m.

The decision is to address the incessant attack and kidnap of travellers along the route especially Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua highway mostly at night.

This was confirmed by the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Manir Haidara in a press statement made available to newsmen in Gusau.

He said the directive was part of the decision taken at the State Security Council Meeting, held at the Government House.

This is also coming on the heels of the resurgence of criminal activities in some communities and highways.

The statement read in parts “as from today, the state government has ordered restriction of movement along Yankara border of Zamfara with Katsina state and Bimasa Zamfara border with Sokoto state from 7:00p.m to 6:00a.m daily”

“Security agencies are directed to monitor the two borders and ensure full compliance to the directives”

“This is part of the state government’s measures to reduce and address kidnapping activities by bandits, especially along highways in the state”

The government further enjoined motorists and travelers to abide by the order in the interest of all.