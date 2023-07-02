Residents of Ekpoma in Esan West local government area of Edo State have condemned the recent incident of police brutality meted on a young man in a video that has since gone viral.

The viral Video shows how some officers of the Nigeria Police force ran over the young man with a Siena bus following an alleged misunderstanding by both parties.

In October 2020, the country witnessed a nationwide protest by youths calling for an end to police brutality, extortion, harrasment and unlawful arrests.

Three years down the line, it appears some officers and men of the police Force have gone back to their vomit.

These angry youths condemned the incident and called for justice.

Responding, Police heirachy in the state, say the Seven officers involved in the act have been taken into custody for possible investigation and prosecution.

The yet to identified victim of the incident is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.