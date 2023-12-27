Residents, Motorists and commuters in Enugu state are appealing to the federal government to fix the collapsed New Artisan Cattle market Bridge, Along Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway.

They expressed their displeasure to TVC News in Enugu, and sought speedy reconstruction of the bridge.

On the 24th of September 2023, a section of the New Artisan Cattle Market brigade along Port Harcourt Expressway collapsed.

Two months after the second bridge was brought down for failing integrity test.

ENUGU state Governor Peter Mbah and Minister of Works Dave Umahi had visited the collapsed bridge on several occasions, and that is why a bye-pass bridge was constructed by the state government.

Commuters, Motorists are now worried about the delay in getting the bridge fixed.

Traders in the Cattle Market are appealing to Government to fund and deploy contractors to site to reconstruct the collapsed bridge.

The diversion created by the state government is no doubt affecting the lifespan of the intra-state road infrastructure, as articulated vehicles traveling to South East, South South States are now using the access roads provided within the metropolis.