The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has visited the collapsed bridge in Kalanja, which is located on the road between Bauchi and Gombe States.

The Governor urged the Federal Ministry of Works to repair the road as soon as possible since all of our livelihoods depend on this road.

This route is similar to an artery, he remarked. “It is the one that carries blood from the heart to the brain, and when the brain isn’t working, neither is the rest of the body. This path is significant to us in that regard. The Bauchi State governor, I believe, was present. It’s because of the significance of this road that you shouldn’t be surprised if you see the governor of Adamawa or Borno State come here tomorrow”.

The Bauchi-Gombe Road has been a lingering issue for several years, causing unnecessary delays and suffering for visitors to Bauchi, Plateau, Kaduna, Abuja, and other parts of the country.

Advertisement

Governor Yahaya stated that for nearly five years, at this time every year, disruptions on the route have been recorded, resulting in unnecessary losses and misery for individuals who use the road.

He, however, said the Federal Ministry of Works had given the assurances that it had instructed the contractor and work had commenced.

The Governor encouraged them to put in their best in k and ensure professionalism.

Mr. Bitrus Dauda, a Federal Ministry of Works employee, said work had begun on the road and promised to see it through, even if it meant sleeping there.

Advertisement

Similarly, Mr. Patrick Ikava of the Federal Road Safety Corps stated that because the road is regarded a significant passageway in the country, the organization is constantly present to protect the safety of travelers.

Mr. Ikava stated that the corps was trying to place signposts warning of impending danger on the road due to previous traffic crashes.