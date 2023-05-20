A man, Ali Muhammed also known as Okocha who claimed to have been trekking from Maiduguri to Abuja in support of Tinubu and Shetima has arrived Kaduna State.

He was received be Aliyu Bashir, the Kaduna state Coordinator of the Tinubu support movement

Ali Mohammed allegedly began his journey on the second of May and claimed to have spent at least 14 days on the road.

He said he embarked on the journey to show support to Kashim Shetima who had helped several of them in Maiduguri while he was governor.

The man also used the opportunity to call on the youths to Support the incoming administration of Tinubu which he believe will bring about socio-economic development that will uplift the living standards of the youths.

Advertisement

He will head to Abuja where he hopes to meet the President Elect, Senator Kashim Settima.

TRANSLATION OF SOT (Ali Muhammed)

I’m trekking from Maiduguri to Abuja because The Vice President-elect Kashim Shetima is from our state and he helped several of us in Maiduguri.

He managed banks, he was commissioner for at least five times, he was governor for two terms, he is now a senator and God in his mercies made him Nigeria’s President-elect.

I’m also speaking on behalf of the youths in Nigeria, I want them to understand that God willing, the coming government will improve our living standards. I want the youths to give Tinubu and Shetima’s administration 100 percent support just and they supported the outgoing administration.

Advertisement

My call to the government is for them to open companies, skill acquisition centers and also to create employment and grant scholarships to the youths.