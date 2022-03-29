Man who trekked for Asiwaju from Abuja arrives Ibadan

A 30-year old man identified as Husseini Lawal who left Abuja on the 9th of March in Solidarity for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has arrived the city of Ibadan.

The man who embarked on the Journey on the ground that the former Governor of Lagos should become the next Nigerian president said he did that because he believes he is the only one who can solve a the country’s problems.

Husseini who listed the landmarks of Tinubu said, he has sacrificed his ambition for his Northern brothers and this is the best time to lay him back.

He said it took him 20days to get to Ibadan adding that while on his way he met several persons on the road who rendered help to him financially and in kind.