Aspirant for the seat of Speaker, Tajudeen Abass said the All Progressives Congress led government must distribute power equitably to advance the nation’s democracy.

Tajudeen Abass who is the choice of the ruling government as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives, stated this when he held separate consultation meetings with some state governors in Abuja.

As the lawmakers-elect prepare to elect their leaders, Tajudeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu, both APC’s choice for the plum jobs in the House, are not leaving anything to chance.

They visited those that matter to seek their support and also influence their state representatives to go the way of the party.

From the Kogi state Governor to his colleagues in Plateau, Bauchi and Borno states, the visiting team’s message is the same.

Tajudeen Abass harped on equitable distribution of power. The visiting team was well received as they move from one Governor to another.

The hosts pledged support for the APC’s choice but plead that an olive branch be extended to other aspirants.