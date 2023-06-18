The Speaker of the House of Representatives has expressed grief over the Kwara boat mishap, which claimed the lives of 104 people.

Tajudeen Abbas said he was deeply pained that the precious lives of over 100 compatriots were lost during the unfortunate incident, which occurred at the Patigi Local Government area of the state.

He said the news of the mishap was as devastating as it was heartbreaking, noting that such incident must be avoided to save the lives of Nigerians.

The Speaker sent his heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of Kwara State over the loss and prayed for the repose of the souls of those the departed.

He also wished the injured recovery.