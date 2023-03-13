Armed Bandits have abducted five family members in Zamfara

The Father one Mr. Moruf alongside his four children were kidnapped in the early hours of Monday at his residence in Saminaka area in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara State.

Advertisement

The wife of the Victim Mrs. Aisha and her son were spared by the bandits

The Gunmen according to her invaded the house with dangerous weapons at about 2:00am Monday Morning

Hours later, two of the children according to her were rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army who went on search and rescue operation

Advertisement

The two children were rescued in a bush While the father and two other children were taken to an unknown destination by the terrorists

“They forced their self into our House around 2:00am today and kidnap my Husband and four of our children” The Victims wife said.

” I informed the police and some soldiers About the incident and immediately they swung into action”

Advertisement

“Few hours after the incident, at about 12noon the soldiers called and inform me that they’ve found two of my children, but my husband and other two children were taken away by the bandits” She explained.

This incident is the latest after troops of operation Hadarin Daji foiled bandit attack on Bula community in Kaura Namoda Local Government area.

Fourteen Kidnap Victims Including five Toddlers and nursing mothers were also rescued by the police over the weekend.

Advertisement

Communities in Zamfara have continued to suffer the brunt of Banditry, Kidnapping and cattle rustling for many years which led to the lost of lives and valuable properties with many still held captive by their Captors.

Troops Of Operation Hadarin Daji Foil bandits attack in Zamfara

Advertisement

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in collaboration with local vigilante foiled bandits attack on Bula village in Kaura Namoda Local government area of Zamfara State.

The terrorists stormed the village Sunday night at about 11:00 o’clock in their large number shooting sporadically in the air to scare the Locals

TVC NEWS gathered that the attack was repelled and the bandits retreated back to the forest due to superior fighting power of the troops who promptly responded to distress call

Advertisement

Operation Hadarin Daji is a joint security taskforce comprises of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air force, The Nigerian police Force and the NSCDC saddled with the responsibility to address Insecurity in the north west region

Bula village was attacked three months ago but troops on receiving a distress call, blocked the bandits exit route, denied them freedom of action and rescued two women and a Toddler abducted from the village

Bula community has been in the target list of the terrorists who attack communities, kidnap person’s, rustle animals, steal and also destroy valuable properties

Advertisement

This is coming barely forty eight hours after police in the state rescued five Toddlers and nine others Including Nursing Mother’s after sixty eight days in Captivity.

KADUNA INSECURITY: BANDITS ATTACK COMMUNITIES IN ZANGO KATAF LGA

Advertisement

Several people have been reportedly killed by suspected bandits who attacked Unguwar Wakili community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Saturday night.

The casualty figure is still sketchy but Sources say at least a dozen corpses have been recovered so far.

Advertisement

In a statement, the local government authorities reveal that a 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, Ungwan Wakili and Zangon Urban with immediate effect.

“This is to allow men of the Nigerian Army to restore peace on that axis according to Yabo Ephraim, the Special Assistant (Media) to the Executive Chairman ,Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

Advertisement

As at the time of filling this report, the Police authorities in the state are yet to react to the incident.