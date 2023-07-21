Armed bandits have abducted four Persons in Danbaza Community in Maradun Local Government area of Zamfara State.

The Kidnappers called a few hours after the incident and are demanding eighty million naira as ransom for the release of the Victims

The Victims are three females and a young man and are all children and granddaughter of a Politician from the affected community

TVC NEWS gathered that the armed Men stormed the Community at about 3:00am and went straight to the house of the Politician with the intend to abduct him, but fortunately, he left the village for medical trip

Sources say that the Kidnappers abducted two of his children, his eldest son and his granddaughter while others were seriously beaten for not directing them to the House of a popular food vendor in the area

The Victims as at the time of filling this report are still in the hands of their Captors while negotiation for their release is ongoing

Danbaza is a village along the ever busy Gusau-Sokoto road and is under Maradun Local Government

Maradun is located in western part of Zamfara and is the hometown of the immediate past Governor of the state Bello Matawalle

Police in Zamfara through it’s spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar Confirmed the incident, saying they are yet to receive the exact figure of the abducted Persons

They also assures of their Continious effort to rescue the Victims unhurt and provide adequate security in all troubled Communities and highways

Farmers in some parts of the state are finding it difficult to go to their farms due to the activities of armed bandits and Kidnappers as many could not go a kilometer away from their House to farm

Security agencies and the State Government insist they are doing their best to find lasting solution to the problem.