Armed bandits have abducted four Persons in Danbaza Community in Maradun Local Government area of Zamfara State

The kidnappers contacted a few hours after the incident and demanded a ransom of eighty million naira for the victims’ release.

The victims are three females and a young man, all of whom are the children or grandchildren of a politician from the afflicted neighborhood.

TVC NEWS gathered that the armed men stormed the Community at about 3:00am and went straight to the house of the Politician with the intent to abduct him, but fortunately, he had left the village for medical trip

Sources say that the Kidnappers abducted two of his children, his eldest son and his granddaughter while others were seriously beaten for not directing them to the House of a popular food vendor in the area.

Advertisement

The Victims as at the time of filling this report are still in the hands of their Captors while negotiation for their release is ongoing.

Danbaza is a village along the ever busy Gusau-Sokoto road and is under Maradun Local Government

Maradun is located in western part of Zamfara and is the hometown of the immediate past Governor of the state Bello Matawalle.

Farmers in some sections of the state are finding it impossible to get to their crops due to the operations of armed bandits and kidnappers, with many unable to travel more than a kilometer.

Security agencies and the state government assert that they are working hard to find a long-term solution to the situation.