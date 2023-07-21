Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who is celebrating his 67th birthday today, July 21, 2023, has appeared for the first time in a while from his sickbed.

He appeared in a video shared by the lawmaker representing Owo state Constituency, Emmanuel Ogumolasuyi on the social media.

The lawmaker was seen wishing him happy birthday in an hospital in Germany.

Ogunmolasuyi who on behalf of 9th and 10th Assembly prayed for Akeredolu, wished him quick recovery and a very happy birthday and many happy returns.

Akeredolu is officially on a medical leave after he had transferred power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.