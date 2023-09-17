The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos State Sector Command wishes to confirm that the crash video being circulated on social media involving one of the personnel of the Corps, Marshal Abiodun Ajomole of the Costain Unit Command who was attending to a vehicle when a Mack truck lost control and rammed into him.

The immediate cause of the crash was brake failure.

The incident which occurred around Orile/Iganmu Bridge where the team led by DRC MT KPASSU was carrying out scheduled patrol activities when the unfortunate incident occured at about1420hrs on Saturday, 16 September 2023.

Advertisement

Investigations carried out so far indicated that the affected Marshal was attending to a Toyota Dyna with registration number AKD 108 XY blue colour when a Mack truck with no number plate attached failed brake and rammed into the Toyota Dyna the Marshal was attending to. This forcefully crashed the Toyota Dyna and made the truck ram the Marshal against a stationary Matrix tanker by the roadside, thereby squeezing him to death.

The Orile Police Division, which was immediately notified of the incident, mobilized its personnel while the LASTMA officials equally rushed to the scene for rescue operations. The three(3) vehicles involved in the crash have been towed to Orilẹ Iganmu police division, while the remains of the Marshal have been deposited at the Yaba mortuary.

Meanwhile, the Police has since swung into action to trace the whereabouts of the driver of the Mack truck who was responsible for the crash as further investigations are being conducted.

Advertisement

The Sector Commander, Lagos State, Corps Commander Babatunde Farinloye, while commiserating with the family of the deceased, prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.