Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke has declared a dusk to dawn curfew in Orolu and Irepodun Local Governments.This is to avert communal clash on land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon Communities.

In a Statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Public enlightenment, kolapo Alimi, the decision became imperative in the communities to enforce law and order.

The Curfew will start between the hours of 8om every night, and 6 in the morning while human and vehicular movement is also restricted during the curfew till further notice.

Advertisement

One person was said to have been killed on Sunday morning and a vehicle burnt, an indication that there may be a reprisal attack.

Both Ifon and Ilobu Communities had few days ago addresses journalists claiming ownership of some pieces of land.

One person was said to have been killed on his farm last week