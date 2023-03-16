The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp Zamfara State Command, Muhammad Bello Muazu has charged officers and men of the Command to be neutral and diligent during this Saturday’s Governorship and state Assembly elections.

He says maintaining high level of professionalism and neutrality in the discharge of their Constitutional roles, will play a vital role in the quest for credible polls

Addressing troops deployed for the election at the Command’s Headquarters in Gusau, Commandant Mu’azu opined that the Corp has galvanized all facets of the units and special forces to ensure a free, fair and rancor free elections.

He adds that in line with the electoral Acts 2022 as amended, the Corp is committed in ensuring adequate personnel deployment in synergy with sister agencies to curb any form of threat to electorates and officials conducting the elections

The Zamfara NSCDC State Boss noted that the command has placed an eagle eye on all Critical Infrastructures and National assets as enshrined in the primary mandate of the Corps during and after the elections

Mr. Muhammad Muazu enjoin the people not to be perturbed as the Corp in conjunction with sister agencies is poised to providing adequate security coverage across the Fourteen Local Government areas of the state.

GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION – INEC COMMENCES DISTRIBUTION OF SENSITIVE MATERIALS

Inec has commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to the 34 local government areas of katsina state for the Governorship and house of assembly elections on Saturday.

The early distribution is to ensure the timely arrival of election materials to the local government headquarters for onward distribution to polling units on election day.

The late arrival of election materials at various polling centers in the presidential election was one of the irregularities many observers recorded, and is why arrangements to ensure quicker results are being put in place.

Katsina has a voter population of about 3.6 million registered voters and about 6652 polling centers across the 34 local governments.

The last elections witnessed a large turnout of voters but were generally peaceful and even at the frontline local governments normally flagged as trouble spots.

Already the movement of sensitive materials to distant local government areas like Sabua Baure and others have started with heavy security escorts.

The representatives of the political parties and other observers were also watching closely to see that everything is done by the law.

The atmosphere at present is very calm and peaceful across the state despite the final mobilization being made by various parties ahead of the elections.

GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION – NSCDC RELEASES 1,200 PERSONNEL FOR ELECTION DUTY

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto state Command, says over one thousand two hundred of it’s personnel will be joining sister security agencies to ensure a peaceful conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections in Sokoto state.

Addressing Newsmen at a press conference, the NSCDC Commandant in Sokoto, Bala Alkali Argungu noted that the command has trained and sensitized it’s personnel on the need to be professional and remain apolitical throughout the period of their electioneering duties.

The Commandant admitted that the Presidential and National Assembly elections was marred by some irregularities, but the security agencies in the state have restrategized and are better prepared to ensure the success of the Saturday Governorship and State Assembly elections.