Patients affected with Glaucoma want government to increase awareness on the disease to avoid people going blind when it can be prevented.

They made the call at the World Glaucoma Week celebration held at Civil Service Secretariat, Umuahia.

Glaucoma is a disease that affects the eye, progressively leading to loss of vision and blindness if left untreated.

World Glaucoma week is celebrated annually as part of efforts to raise awareness about the medical condition.

Walk from Government House to Secretariat, free screening at Abia Specialist Hospital, Aba road, and various speeches at this event, were the activities that marked the day.

Stakeholders want Nigerians to take proactive steps to combat the rising scourge.

Anybody irrespective of gender or age is likely to have glaucoma including patients with conditions like diabetes, hypertension and migraine.