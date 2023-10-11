Experts have stressed the need for regular advocacy to reduce suicidal tendencies among students of tertiary institutions and members of the public.

They gave the advice at a seminar on human health and suicide prevention, in commemoration of the 2023 World Mental Health day, held at the Federal University Technology, Akure, Ondo State.

The World Mental Health Day is celebrated globally on the 10th of October every year.

It is designed to raise awareness on mental health and drive positive change for mental wellbeing.

The day was celebrated at the Federal University of Technology, Akure in Ondo State, with this walk to sensitise students and members of the university community.

It was followed by a seminar, where mental health related issues were extensively discussed.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Adenike Oladiji lamented the rising cases of suicide among young people.

Represented at the event, the Vice Chancellor stressed the need to promote help, as well as behaviour and emotional wellbeing practices.

Her position was corroborated by the Dean of Students’ affairs, who said mental health conditions have negative impact on all areas of life.

Other speakers stressed the need to embrace protective factors and healthy behaviors.

The seminar was organised by the students’ affairs division of the university, in collaboration with the FUTA Alumni Association.

