A medical Doctor at the Federal Medical Centre Asaba, in Delta State, Dr. Israel Adaigho has backed the call by the House of Representatives for regular mental evaluation of security officers in the country as a way to ending extrajudicial killings.

The Call followed several deaths as a result of trigger-happy security operatives with the recent killing of a 2-year old Ivan Omhonria by stray bullet from NDLEA personnel in Okpanam area of Delta state.

Thursday 13th of July, was a sad day for the family of 2-year old Ivan Omhonria who died from injuries sustained by the bullet of NDLEA operative while chasing drug peddlers.

Also stories of extrajudicial killings and human rights violations are happening across the country. Though punitive measures are used to act a deterrent but it is not enough as lives are lost.

This is why House of Representatives members are looking at a proactive way to end this unlawful act by recommending Mental evaluation for officers across the nation.

The call seems to align with what a Psychiatrists is recommending for everyone handling critical operations

Mental health is a person’s condition with regard to their psychological and emotional well-being. This according to the medical doctor and some human rights advocates believe should be reviewed to prevent these unnecessary deaths

According to Dr Adaigho, Nigerians should learn to take care of their mental health. some of the ways to do that are Relax and reduce stress.