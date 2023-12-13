More support have continued to pour in for the victims affected by the tragic December 3rd bombing in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State.

Different dignitaries have continued to visit Kaduna State to commiserate with the bereaved, visit the injured and give succor to the affected community.

The latest visitors are Iyaloja Of Lagos and daughter of the President, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo.

Also the Presidential Candidate of the Labour party Peter Obi visited the victims at the hospital.

Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo visited the state, sympathised with and also comforted the victims of the Tudun Biri Error bombing, which claimed the lives of 85 individuals.

She spent time with them in various wards, shared food items and offered financial support to assist their families.

She joined her voice to the loud call for justice and compensation for the community and bereaved families.

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi also visited the Barau Dikko teaching hospital to condole with the victims.

He donated five million Naira to support the recuperation of the injured receiving treatment and emphasised the need for a comprehensive review of incidents where civilians are unintentionally harmed by security forces.

But, he also called for improved support for the military.

The hospital has initiated psychosocial education programs for over 13 victims who are set to be discharged soon.