The alleged diversion of N44.8 billion Naira from the National Social Investment Programme Agency’s account has continued to generate reactions across the country.

The most recent is a call by an integrity group in Kano for a thorough investigation and punishment according to the law for anyone found culpable.

Activities relating to disbursement of funds at the National Social Investment Programme Agency, NSIPA has recently generated heated reactions in the country.

The alleged diversions of funds led to the suspension of the NSIPA Chief Executive Officer, Halima Shehu by President Bola Tinubu.

A group of youths in Kano State want the antigraft agency to be thorough in its investigation and spare no sacred cow.

The group day they have confidence in the capacity of the EFCC to ensure justice and prosecute the culprits.

The group also want the EFCC to investigate allegations pointing fingers to the minister and other top officials in the ministry and ensure that money meant for the poor and vulnerable are judiciously used.

Nigerians are curious and closely watching to see how the development will pan out and to see if the EFCC will indeed live up to expectation.