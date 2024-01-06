Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal has commissioned key projects in Kauran Namoda local government, restating that Zamfara is on the verge of rebirth.The governor visited Kauran Namoda local government after launching the distribution of agricultural assets and farm inputs to farmers in Zamfara North, starting from the Shinkafi local government area of the state.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the projects commissioned in Kauran Namoda local government are crucial to the administration’s rescue mission.

According to him, three vocational centres are scheduled to be constructed in the three senatorial zones of Zamfara State. These centres will be in Gusau LGA for the Central senatorial zone, Kauran Namoda LGA for the North, and Gummi LGA for the West senatorial zone.



The statement reads: “Yesterday, Governor Dauda Lawal took a significant step towards fulfilling his campaign promises by commissioning crucial infrastructure projects in Kauran Namoda local government.

“The Governor commissioned the skills acquisition and vocational centre at the Government Technical College in Kauran Namoda. The centre has six classrooms, a laboratory, two workshops, a computer room and staff offices.

“During the commissioning, Governor Lawal emphasised that education is among the top priorities of the Zamfara government, and all stakeholders are working together to bring about a complete overhaul of the state’s educational system.”

Other projects commissioned by Governor Lawal in the local government include construction of a women’s development centre, Tsangaya schools, and the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the General Hospital in Kauran Namoda.

“The Women’s Development Centre will be the hub of women’s empowerment in the senatorial district. The centre will be equipped with modern tools for full functionality.

“Governor Dauda Lawal laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the General Hospital in Kauran Namoda. He pledged to staff it with qualified doctors and nurses and reiterated his commitment to providing effective and efficient healthcare services across the state.

“Commissioning the Tsangaya Islamic school, Governor Dauda Lawal announced that the Zamfara State Government will construct similar schools in all three senatorial zones of the state. This initiative aims to modernise the Tsangaya Islamic School system and provide more opportunities for the students,” the statement added.