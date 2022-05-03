Fire razes INEC office in Kauran Namoda LGA, Zamfara

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Kauran Namoda local government area of Zamfara state has been gutted by fire.

This is contained in a statement released on Tuesday by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Sa’idu Babura Ahmed.

Professor Babura said the incident occurred around 11.00pm on Monday 2nd May 2022.

He said no casualties were reported while critical materials such Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and registration machines for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise stored in fireproof cabinets were saved.

However, the building was extensively damaged as a number of fixed and movable office furniture were destroyed in spite of the best effort of the Zamfara State Fire Service and the spirited efforts of good Samaritans to contain the inferno.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner said the attention of the Nigeria Police has been drawn to the incident and a joint investigations by the force and fire service have commenced to ascertain the cause of the fire.