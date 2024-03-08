Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called for capital punishment for anyone found guilty of kidnapping in the country.

The former lawmaker made the call in Abuja on Friday while reacting to the latest abduction of 287 school children in Kaduna on Thursday.

Senator Tinubu charged state legislators to come up with legislations that will formalise capital punishment as reward for kidnappers.

Mrs Tinubu declared that enough is enough and called on the government at all level to be more deliberate in tackling spate of kidnapping across the country.