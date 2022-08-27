Lawyer advocates capital punishment for corrupt public officials

A human rights lawyer, Sunday Stephen is advocating capital punishment for corrupt government officials as done in China if the country is serious to move forward.

Mr Stephen is also advocating for the Involvement of religious leaders in selection of Chief Judges across the country.

Advertisement

He believes this would checkmate moral decay and corruption in the system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He made the assessment shortly after the state Upper Court 1 docked a former state magistrate for illegally deposed A Nigeria(EYN) Church 10million over a land measuring 17 hectares the church intended to settle internally displaced persons.

The former court magistrate, Chris Santos and Mr. Dogomisa Garba John were dragged to court by Leadership of Ekkilisiyar Yan’uwa A Nigeria(EYN) for breach of trust, cheating and misappropriation in which they pleaded no guilty.

Advertisement

The case was adjust to 18th of next month.