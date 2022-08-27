UNICEF condemns deadly air raid that ‘hit kindergarten’ in Tigray

The United Nations children’s agency UNICEF has condemned an air raid that “hit a kindergarten” in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, killing at least four people, including two children.

UNICEF’s executive director Catherine Russell in a statement said the agency “strongly condemns” the air strike that took place a day before in Mekele, the capital of the northern Tigray region.

Russell stressed that the children of Ethiopia are at risk once again amid the escalating violence and called all parties to “agree to an immediate cessation of hostilities.”

The bombardment came just days after fighting erupted on Tigray’s southern border between government forces and TPLF rebels, ending a five-month truce and dashing hopes of peace talks.

The TPLF said the air strike, the first in many months on Tigray, demolished a kindergarten and hit a civilian residential area.

The government said only military sites were targeted and accused the TPLF of “dumping fake body bags in civilian areas” to maximise outrage.

Local network Tigrai TV reported that seven people had died and showed images of playground equipment that appeared to have been damaged at the alleged strike location.

Russell said the 21-month war in Ethiopia’s north had “caused children to pay the heaviest price.”