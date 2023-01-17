The Taraba State Youth Council has raised alarm on alleged plan by desperate politicians to cause mayhem ahead of 2023 general election following recent hijacking of a peaceful demonstration embarked upon by the students of the state university.

The protest which was embarked upon by the students is to press for the payment of lecturers salaries and commencement of their exams as scheduled by the school’s Authority before it was hijacked by political thugs

Speaking at a press conference in Jalingo, the state chairman of the youth council Atoshi Hikon, charged the students to be wary of desperate politicians poised to cause pandemonium in the state.

He reasoned that protest was not out of place for students who were eager to write their final exams towards graduation and go for their National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), wondering why the protest was later hijacked by politicians and thugs.

He however advised the students to avoid been used as thugs in view of the present heightened political activities but resolve to elect credible leaders in the forthcoming general elections.

