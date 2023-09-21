The youth in Ekiti have made a peaceful rally in honor and demand justice for the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Those who speak with our correspondent discribed the death of 27years old musician who is talented and gentle,they urge the federal government to go after those people that are behind the murder and face the wrath of law.

Meanwhile Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has urged police authorities to unravel the mysteries surrounding the death of a fast rising music star.