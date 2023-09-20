Youths and fans of late Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, were on the streets of Abeokuta, Ogun State to stage a peaceful protest to call the attention of those in authority to pick interest in unraveling the misery behind the death of the singer.

Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley at Marlian Records, died last Tuesday at the age of 27.

His death has generated controversy among youths, both within and outside the country with many demanding for investigation into circumstances that led to his death.

Armed with banners and placards with Mohbad’s pictures and various inscriptions, the youths wearing black attires in their large numbers walked on the streets of Oke-Ilewo, Panseke and Ibara in Abeokuta.

The protesters also commended the civil conduct of the Police who were present during the demonstration.

