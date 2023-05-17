At its joint emergency meeting of today, Wednesday 17th May, 2023, the leaderships of the Plateau State Youth Council, Coalition of Plateau State Indegenous Youths and YOWICAN observed with dismay, the ongoing arrangements by the management of the Jos Museum to commemorate the “International Museum Day” to hold tomorrow, Thursday 18th May, 2023 despite the mourning that Plateau State has been thrown into following the continuous and unabated attacks and killings of innocent lives in the state, particularly the ongoing one in Mangu by Fulani Marauders in Mangu.

The Leaderships at the joint emergency meeting resolved unanimously that in respect to the ongoing attacks and in honor of the lives lost, the International Museum Day will NOT be commemorated in Plateau State for whatever reason.

Therefore, by this resolution, all Plateau Youths are to come out en mass and converge at the Museum center, Jos to shut the venue of the event to ensure full compliance by the management of the Museum and the organizers.

All concerned are in their best interest, encouraged to comply accordingly to avoid break down of law and order.