The federal government will on Monday May 22, 2023 inaugurate a Community-Based Health Research Innovative-Training and Services Programme (CRISP) at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja.

The programme (CRISP) will be launched under the National Primary Health-Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

NPHCDA Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Faisal Shuaib disclosed this during a media conference with Journalists in Abuja.

The programme will address the required Skilled Birth Attendants (SBA) in Primary Health-Care (PHC) facilities across the country, according to Mr Shuaib.

“CRISP is a partnership between the Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centre, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, State Primary Health Care Boards, Local Government Health Authorities and the communities to support primary health care development aimed to leverage the rural posting of Resident Doctors from teaching hospitals to boost and guarantee the quality of care at the PHC level through their active involvement in primary health service delivery.

This is targeted at improving Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health, amongst other health services within the benefiting communities.”

According to him, the intervention focuses on increasing, retaining and improving the quality, adequacy, competency, and distribution of a committed multidisciplinary primary healthcare workforce that includes facility outreach and community-based health workers supported through effective management supervision and appropriate compensation.

Dr Shuaib added that the Programme would be funded by the Government of Nigeria with support from development partners and philanthropists, among others.

The Country Representative, World Health Organisation, (WHO) Dr Walter Mulombo said the initiative is timely as the WHO has declared the end of Public Health Emergency of international concern for Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Mulombo stated that the WHO insists on a collaborative approach for all key interventions because “epidemics and pandemics start in communities and end in communities.