The federal government has announced the upcoming launch of a web-based portal dedicated to women’s empowerment.

The initiative which is in conjunction with the Development Research and Projects Centre is aimed at empowering women who choose to embark on transformative journey of economic emancipation.

This was disclosed by the special assistant to the president on women affairs

at an event to commemorate the 2024 international women’s day in Abuja.

Women and girls are vital to the development of any nation but they face several challenges.

From systemic discrimination and gender-based violence to unequal access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

In Nigeria, despite the remarkable strides made by women in various sectors, gender disparities persist.

According to the world bank, Approximately 50% of Nigerian women live in poverty, highlighting the challenges faced by women in accessing economic opportunities and resources necessary to lift themselves and their families out of poverty.

This event has brought together women from different sectors to commemorate the International women’s day.

Here president Tinubu reiterate his administration’s commitment to advancing women’s agenda for an inclusive future

through targeted policies, programs, and initiatives.

For women in agriculture, they want more assistance for women to ensure food security for all.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is , Invest in Me: accelerate progress.