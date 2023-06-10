The Federal government has disclosed that the 2023 celebration of Democracy Day will be celebrated low key.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation at the unveiling of line up of activities to commemorate 2023 Democracy day.

In 2018, Former President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as the new date for the celebration of Nigeria’s democracy.

The decision was to posthumously honour MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election.

This year’s celebration is a unique one, it is coming days after President Bola Tinubu was sworn-in as Nigeria’s President.

Since 2019, the commemoration has always been done elaborately aside from the year 2020 due to covid -19 outbreak.

Here at this press briefing which is one of the activities to herald the celebration, the SGF reveals that the celebration will be done low key.

One of Mr president’s Aides, Mr Dele Alake gave reasons for the low key celebration.

The theme for this year’s celebration HOPE REASSURED can be seen as a call for Nigerians to support the government to deliver on its promise od restoring the nation’s past glory.